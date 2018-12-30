news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 30, GNA – The New Life Homeopathic Clinic on Saturday inaugurated its headquarters in Accra to offer the public improved health care services in various ailments including acute and chronic diseases.

The Clinic has treated about 20,089 patients since its five years of establishment.

Dr Mark Agyei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Clinic, said the construction of the headquarters commenced in 2015 and was completed this December.

The four-storey health facility comprised an Out Patient Department, a lobby, conference room, laboratory, a scan facility, a physiotherapy unit, consulting rooms, dispensary, male and female wards, and a canteen.

“Through hard work and dedication, this house of hospitality has kept its doors open to all who are sick and need healing, comfort, hope and holistic care without any form of discrimination,” Dr Agyei said.

He said as part of the Clinic’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it had sponsored 25 students through tertiary education and was funding 50 more students at the senior high school.

As part of the inauguration and dedication ceremony, the Clinic donated hampers containing assorted food items worth GH¢60,000.00 to widows and widowers.

Torgbui Yaka IV, the Registrar of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Ministry of Health, said the Traditional Medicine Practice Act 2000 (Act 575) guided the Council’s operations.

He said the country had been subjected to orthodox medicines to an extent that it barely appreciated or identified their side effects, adding; “Therefore, when we are dying as a result of those medications, we just die in silence”.

Torgbui Yaka said the Council, as part of its duties, paid regular visits to all health facilities under its authority to ensure they met standards and best practices.

He said homeopathy was efficacious and one of the safest medical interventions in human healthcare.

He advised the staff of the Clinic to exhibit the highest professional and ethical standards in their work as Ghanaians were becoming aware of their basic rights and responsibilities under the various laws in the healthcare sector.

“There are a number of court cases concerning medical negligence and our nurses, doctors and pharmacists are in the courts for one reason or the other. It has always been our wish that the practitioners in the alternative medicine landscape should not be treated as such,” he said.

Torggui Yaka advised traditional medicine practitioners to be honest and ready to refer cases beyond their competencies.

“We should not pretend to have the facility to treat every complexity that may come our way”.

“I will also ask practitioners who have not taken advantage of the ‘Registration Regime’ to do so because the structures would be more tightened up from next year because we want to cut down on the quackery and charlatanism that has bedevilled our landscape,” he said.

