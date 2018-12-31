news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, Shadrack Sam, GNA

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The New Life Homeopathic clinic has donated items worth GH¢60,000 to 100 widows at the unveiling of the Clinic’s new ultramodern medical facility at its headquarters at Dasoman, Accra.

The occasion attracted a lot of people including some influential people who witnessed the donation of the items ranging from bags of rice to hampers.

After operating from a rented building at Dasoman for years, the clinic on Saturday inaugurated a new four storey ultramodern medical facility as its headquarters in Accra.

In an interview with the GNA, Dr Mark Agyei, Chief Executive Officer of New Life Homeopathic clinic said the development forms part of efforts to enhance proper medical treatment in the country.

"We believe in professionalism, so we employ people who are qualified in the medical field. We have a team of physiotherapists, medical laboratories and alternative medical doctors, who are helping the growth of the business. The future of New Life Homeopathic clinic will be bigger and brighter.

"This building is here to serve the community and everyone because we have solutions to various sickness. That's why I went to the United States of America to purchase a lot of medical equipment. The best medical practitioner is he who has time for proper diagnoses before calling for medication."

New Life homeopathic clinic is a specialized Medical Centre for chronic disease such as Stroke, Infertility, Prostate conditions and many others.

Dr Agyei revealed that homeopathy will soon take over in the country.

"Homeopathy is a treatment with no side effect and in Ghana very soon homeopathy will take over because the way we do our things, and the way people are responding to the treatment day in and day out. It makes homeopathy stand out" he said.

Dr Adu Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of End Point Homeopathic Clinic praised Dr Mark Agyei for the good work and that the future will be bigger.

New Life Homeopathic Clinic has been in existence for close to Six years and had served over 20,000 patients as at Friday, December 28.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Hon. Oko Vanderpuije, Pastor Zachariah Asuboni, Director, Southern Ghana Union Conference of S. D. A, Torgbui Yaka IV, Registrar, Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) were all present at the inauguration with music performance from Grace Ashley.

GNA