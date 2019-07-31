news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Nanum Cement (O/R), July 31, GNA - World Vision Ghana has constructed a "standard" Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound at Nanum Cement in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The facility, with an improved architectural design, will serve 15 other lakeside communities with a population of about 16,000.

The facility, estimated at 66,624 dollars, has an Out-Patient Department, reproductive and child health unit, anti-natal clinic and maternity unit, dispensary, laboratory and store.

It also has three solar powered mechanised borehole and accommodation for three staff of the CHPS Compound-a clinician, midwife and a Reproductive Health Clinic staff.

Mr Augustine Nyaaba, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Project Officer, Krachi Cluster, World Vision, said the intervention was to take healthcare services to the people and reduce the risk of traveling over 12 kilometres, sometimes crossing rivers to access healthcare.

Mr Logosu Bagini, Headman for the fishing community, said about ten people die every year trying to access healthcare services at Ayiremu, Dambai or Worawora- all several kilometers away.

He said a few expectant mothers gave birth on their way to health centres with some losing their lives.

Mr Bagini said a couple of people also died from snakebites and expressed gratitude to World Vision for the facility.

Mr Moses Kator Anormeadzor, Community Health Officer in Charge at the facility, said a total of 59 patients visited the compound for the month of July.

GNA was told malaria, diarrhoea diseases, anaemia and intestinal worms are common ailments in the communities.

GNA