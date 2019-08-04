news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

New Abirem (E/R), Aug. 4, GNA - The Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAKDeF) has donated an ambulance to the New Abirem Government Hospital to improve health care delivery at the hospital.

The ambulance is a Toyota land cruiser with basic emergency kits such as oxygen inhaler, fire extinguisher, stretcher, ventilator among others.

Handing over the keys of the ambulance to the hospital, Professor Edward Ntifo- Siaw, the Moderator of the Social Responsibility Forum (SRF), pointed out that Nananom through the SRF, submitted a request to the foundation concerning the urgent need of an ambulance by the New Abirem Government Hospital, hence, the donation.

He said the SRF had been created by NAKDeF to serve as an intermediary between Newmont Goldcorp catchment communities and the company in order to carry out development projects.

He said the SRF has been tasked by NAKDeF to monitor the running of the ambulance as they would account for services rendered by it at their quarterly meetings.

This is to ensure the proper maintenance of the ambulance by the hospital to enable it last longer.

Professor Ntifo- Siaw assured that they would continue to lobby with NAKDeF to provide support to the hospital and other CHPs compounds in the area.

He was hopeful that the donation of the ambulance would meet the health needs of the inhabitants of the area.

Dr Atta-Larbi Sakyi, the Medical Superintendent who received the keys of the ambulance on behalf of the hospital thanked Newmont Goldcorp for their support over the years and also thanked NAkDef for the ambulance.

He said it was a timely support and promised to ensure that the ambulance was always in good condition and used for the intended purpose.

GNA