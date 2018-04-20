By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA Kumasi, April 20, GNA - School authorities, particularly at the basic and second-cycle levels, have been cautioned to be responsive to issues relating to personal hygiene to enhance the wellbeing of their pupils and students. Mr. Frank Duodu, Kumasi Metropolitan Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said keeping one’s self and env

Kumasi, April 20, GNA - School authorities, particularly at the basic and second-cycle levels, have been cautioned to be responsive to issues relating to personal hygiene to enhance the wellbeing of their pupils and students.

Mr. Frank Duodu, Kumasi Metropolitan Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said keeping one’s self and environment clean was critical to warding off diseases borne out of filth.

“NADMO is of the conviction that the recurrence of Malaria, Cholera and Dysentery which come with their own socio-economic and health negative consequences could be a thing of the past if the people adhere to good sanitary practices”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.

This was after the NADMO had fumigated T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, as part of its on-going general exercise to cleanse second-cycle institutions of filth and bacteria such as bed bugs.

In all, more than 10 boarding facilities at the school were thoroughly cleaned, and that included the students’ beds, washrooms and kitchen facilities.

The exercise is to assist the schools prevent diseases borne out of unhygienic environmental conditions.

Mr. Duodu indicated that preventive healthcare had become the standard norm to ensuring the wellbeing of the citizenry.

The Organisation in collaboration with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and Ghana Education Service would as such intensify educational campaigns to raise awareness amongst the people.

