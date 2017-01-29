New Abirem(E/R), Jan 29, GNA - Mr John Osei Frimpong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem has donated assorted drugs valued at $300,000 dollars to the New Abirem Government hospital in the Eastern Region. The drugs, which would be distributed to nine health centres in the Abirem constituency, include carvedidol, simvastatin, antibiotics among others. Presenting the drugs, Mr Frimpong

New Abirem(E/R), Jan 29, GNA - Mr John Osei Frimpong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abirem has donated assorted drugs valued at $300,000 dollars to the New Abirem Government hospital in the Eastern Region.

The drugs, which would be distributed to nine health centres in the Abirem constituency, include carvedidol, simvastatin, antibiotics among others.

Presenting the drugs, Mr Frimpong said he sought assistance from the Breast Care International, a Kumasi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) for the drugs who also solicited support from the Direct Relief, an American-based NGO to provide them with the drugs.

He said some of the community health centres that were to benefit from the gesture were located at Ntronang, Akoase, Nkwarteng, Tweapease and Atibie Government Hospital.

Mr Frimpong pledged his support to help improve the conditions at health centres in the area just as the motto of the Ghana Health Service says "Your Health Our Concern".

Dr Priscilla Addae Konadu the Medical Officer at New Abirem Government Hospital who received the items expressed gratitude to the MP for the support and appealed to all and sundry to come to their aid with a chemical analyser, children’s ward and a mortuary.

