Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation organisation on Cerebral Palsy (CP), has had a training seminar for entrepreneurs with a call on government to support them create extra advocacy programs about cerebral palsy.

The training was to create a platform for parents and caregivers of children with CP to come together to share ideas on how best they could influence policy in favour of children with CP.

The seminar was also to help establish more modern inclusive facilities such as day care centres and playing grounds for children with special needs.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, a mother of three, with one of the child having CP, who is the Founder of Special Mothers Project, in an interview with Ghana News Agency pointed out that, there was the need to create awareness to help people change their impression about children with CP. “Such children should be considered as a blessing and not as cursed”.

She pleaded with government and the Ghanaian society to pay more attention to issues regarding CP to provide opportunities for such children to have basic education and health care.

She appealed to organizations to partner day care schools and owners of children’s playing grounds to make provision for the needs of disability children.

Mrs Awadzi urged the individuals to do more research in terms of children with special needs, to have a fair idea about the situation.

The Founder of the Organisation advised parents, families and students raising children with CP or disability to share ideas, experience and create awareness together.

She added that, there should also be counselling points to educate new mothers with CP children as well as enlighten the public about these children to help them get suitable treatment in the society.

Madam Vee Agyare Nelson, the Founder of Stepping Stones, said if parents or families raising children with CP open up to teachers and the caregivers of these children, it would enable them feel comfortable to give them their best.

She said, “Let’s not see the school as if they are doing as a favour because at the end of the day, you pay for the services. Be sincere to yourself about how much you can afford to pay for services, because every time payment delays your child’s quality of life delays,” she added.

Madam Nelson urged parents to appreciate and value the outcome of what they go through to bring up these children.

“Educated other parents to know that every child has a different skill,” she told the participants.

She emphasised that parents needed to talk constantly to their children including those who cannot speak, “this helps them in many ways to get the communication signs”.

Ms Monica Kwakye, a professional caregiver, pleaded with parents to bear with their children who were not improving academically as expected.

Adding that, “children with CP pick up from different dimensions and parents should look for improvement in different angles”.

