Kumasi Jan 18, GNA – A mobile clinic and free health screening programme launched by the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is significantly helping to improve the quality of health of teachers.

Mr. C. K. Adum Nti-Achamfour, the Regional Secretary of the Association, said the teachers were now assured of early diagnosis and disease treatment.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he indicated that the health outreach programme was covering its members across all districts in the region.

Health professionals at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the nation’s second largest referral facility, had been doing the screening.

Mr. Nti-Achamfour identified high blood pressure as being common among the over 31,000 teachers so far screened.

He said GNAT was concerned about the well-being and health of its members and would continue to offer the needed support to improve their health status to enable them effectively perform in the classroom.

