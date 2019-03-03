news, story, article

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA



Accra, March 03, GNA - Mobile Health Care Ghana (MOHEC GH), a registered non-profit, non-partisan and non-governmental organisation dedicated to serving door step health care to the vulnerable, has been inaugurated in Accra.

Established by Matilda Yawo Soglo (Nee Sasu), MOHEC GH aims at strengthening the supply side of health delivery system by organising Mobile Health Outreaches in identified needy communities across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Sasu said the health care focus of MOHEC GH was tailored to meet identified community health needs and to promote primary healthcare through health education, counselling, treatment of minor ailments, health screening and refer promptly all medically at-risk clients for expert care and management as well as follow up on the clients.

This she said, will reduce the incidence of chronic diseases, terminal ailments and improve the outcome of preventable deaths and complications.

The health team is made up of General Nurses, Midwives, Psychiatry Nurse, Nutrition Officer, Biomedical Scientist, Prescribers, Public Health Nurse, Ophthalmic Nurses and Non-Health Professionals volunteering in community outreaches.

“The Mobile Health Care concept was the most convenient system among the professional volunteers, hence, the name of this registered NGO. We live in a country where patriotism, volunteerism and sacrifice are fast loosing value. We need to revive this and bridge the gap in health care delivery”, she added.

Mrs Tina Naa Ayele Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health who was the special guest of honour commended MOHEC Ghana for their initiative to bring health care delivery at the doorstep of every Ghanaian and pledged the commitment of government to support the initiative.

The Deputy Health Minister said: “We need to move away from the narrow medical model of creating and acknowledge the power of prevention. Low and Middle income countries now bear the greatest burden from chronic diseases.

“The rise of chronic diseases has created a heavy additional burden for health systems and it is very costly to treat and manage.

“These incentives seeks to bridge the gap to reach undesired population with sustainable, equitable and comprehensive care on an adequate scale.

"Therefore, I appeal to all and sundry to embrace and support this laudable initiative for a worthy course”.

As part of the launch, more than 200 residents of Mallam and its environs benefited from a free health screening and medication exercise.

The screening was conducted on a variety of health disorders including malaria, hepatitis, syphilis, blood pressure and sugar levels among other ailments.

Drugs including anti-malaria, blood tonics, pain relievers, dewormers, antihypertensive, hematinic were given to the beneficiaries of the exercise.

Mrs Sasu exhorted the public to exercise regularly since it serves as a pain killer to the body as well as attending to regular medical check-up.

