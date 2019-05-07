news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, May 7, GNA – The Ministry of Health has awarded 14 midwives across the country for their dedication and outstanding performance in the delivery of midwifery services at their respective places of work.

The awardees included; Madam Comfort Asabea Danso, from the Western Region, Madam Abiba Abdul-Rahim, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Madam Doris Abrafi Owusu, Ashanti Region, Madam Linda Wireko, from Paga Hospital in the Upper East Region.

Others were Madam Veronica Akurugu, Tolon Health Centre, in the Tolon District in the Northern Region, Madam Catherine Abena Adobea from Oti Region, Madam Adeline Yaboah Ataa from Busuama Health Centre in the Kintampo North District, Madam Priscilla Boakye Boateng from Akosekrom CHPS in the Western Region, Madam Sandra Billy-Addai from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The rest were Madam Elizabeth Hutchison, from the Prampram Polyclinic in the Greater Accra Region, Madam Regina Amanda Hagan from the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Health Centre in the Central Region, Madam Rita Yabang from the Upper West Region, Madam Mavis Boatemaa, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Madam Nancy Yeboah from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Each of the midwives received a plague, citation of honour and table top refrigerator at this year’s National launch of the 28th International Day of the Midwife (IDM) held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Mrs Cynthia Dzordzorme, the Programmes Director of Health Training Institutions of the Ministry of Health, said the awardees were selected through “a very rigorous process.”

“The criteria were that the midwife must serve for not less than three years. So, every awardee here has worked for at least three years. She also has exhibited professionalism, competency and then the skill on the job.”

She said the awardees were innovative and had “gone out of their way to bring innovation that had impacted on their practice. We looked at good interpersonal relations. You can have the skill and you can practice, but the relation between you and your clients, relatives and even your colleagues is also paramount.”

Mrs Dzordzorme explained that the awardees were able to comport themselves and exhibited high sense of good leadership.

The awards would be sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Programmes Director called on other organizations to support the Ministry, since there were many out there doing well and needed to be recognised.

Madam Adobea, an awardee who had practiced midwifery for 30 years, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) urged younger midwives to accept postings to any part of the country, work hard, be patient and be kind to their clients.

“Wherever you are, you should shine; you do not need to be in urban areas to be recognized.”

Madam Wireko, another awardee advised her colleague midwives to work hard because “hard work comes with this.”

