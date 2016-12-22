Melcom Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Melcom Group of Companies, has donated various items to the Police Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, to enable them improve patient care delivery

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - Melcom Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Melcom Group of Companies, has donated various items to the Police Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, to enable them improve patient care delivery.

The items include soft drinks, cookies, clothings, teddy bear, office and medical refrigerators.

In his remarks, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, the Director of Communications of Melcom Group of Companies, said, the Christmas season made it appropriate for the Foundation to focus on children and the welfare of the underprivileged in the society as part of its corporate communication and acts of social responsibility.

He said for the close of the 2016 season the Foundation decided to extend a hand support to children on admission at the 37 Military Hospital by organising a Christmas Party for them.

He said their Annual Year Children’s Party at 37 Military Hospital had over the years attracted a large number of school going children from all walks of life.

Mr Avenorgbo said the Foundation’s sponsorship covered up to 400 children, each of which received a pair of trousers, a teddy bear, drinks and cookies.

He noted that the Foundation donated the medical refrigerator to the 37 Military Hospital for the storage of blood and other medicals for emergency response to aid victims of accidents during this time of the year and after.

The Communications Director said the Foundation had also responded to a request for assistance to provide an office refrigerator to the Social Media Unit of the Police Public Affairs Directorate.

“I need to emphasise that both Military Hospital and Police Hospital and other Hospitals have already received medical refrigerators in our last year Melcom end of year donations; hence today’s donations are additional," he added.

In another development, he said the Corporate Brand Melcom was expanding and extending services to all 10 regions.

He explained that this was part of efforts by the Group to ensure that its shopping outlets were within walking distance in densely populated cities.

Mr Avenorgbo announced that in February 2017, a new Melcom branch would be opened in Wa, the capital of Upper West Region.

He said last November, the company opened a new branch at Weija, whereas the Lapaz branch was opened in October.

“The good news is that residents of Achimota and surrounding areas will benefit from a high tech shopping experience from an ultra-modern Achimota Melcom which will open for service in early 2017," he revealed.

Lieutenant Francis Frimpong Otu, Senior Nursing Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services and the Commandant of the 37 Military Hospital received the donation and expressed gratitude to Melcom for the support.

