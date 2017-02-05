Sunyani, Feb. 4, GNA – Dr Jacob Abebrese, the Medical Director of the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, has called on the authorities of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for regular and timely payment of claims. He said this would enable the hospital to provide efficient and effective health delivery to its clientele. Dr Abebrese made the call when he read the 2016 Report of the Hospit

Sunyani, Feb. 4, GNA – Dr Jacob Abebrese, the Medical Director of the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, has called on the authorities of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for regular and timely payment of claims.



He said this would enable the hospital to provide efficient and effective health delivery to its clientele.

Dr Abebrese made the call when he read the 2016 Report of the Hospital at an Annual Review Meeting in Sunyani.

He commended the workforce for their dedicated services during the year under review.

He said though his outfit encountered logistical and financial difficulties in the past year, he was highly overwhelmed by the commitment of the staff who gave off their best to keep the facility running.

Dr Abebrese said statistics indicated that Out-Patients Department (OPD) attendance recorded 93.2 per cent NHIS clients whilst 6.8 per cent were non-insured.

Patients on admission who were NHIS insured was 87 per cent, as against 13 per cent non-insured.

The Medical Director said the figures mentioned coupled with the irregular flow of NHIS claims, affected the smooth running of the health facility.

He indicated that the hospital received the first quarter of 2016 NHIS claims in November 2016, whilst the second quarter was paid in early December.

He said the third and fourth claims were still outstanding.

