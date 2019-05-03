news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA - The Women’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, Madina Area for residents in the area with a call on Ghanaians to adopt the habit of consuming fruits and vegetables to enable them to stay healthy.

Deaconess Charlotte Konadu Amegatcher, Madina Area Women’s Leader of The Church of Pentecost, addressing the gathering said taking vegetables and fruits were far better than taking fast foods which were full of fats and that were injurious to their health.

She said the free medical screening formed part of the ministry’s social responsibilities to support the community in which it operated.

Deaconess Amegatcher also advised against self-medication, which she said could jeopardize one’s health.

Some of the screening services offered were for breast cancer, malaria, hepatitis ‘b’ and body max index (BMI).

The ministry also registered more than 500 people on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the renewal of expired health insurance cards.

GNA