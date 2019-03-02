news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Mar. 02, GNA - Lysaro and McHall, a Ghanaian wholly-owned company has presented medical items worth US$55,000 dollars to some health facilities in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The items comprised of an ambulance to the Amasu Health Centre in the Dormaa municipality and 10 Hospital beds each and detergents to the Regional hospital in Sunyani and the Dormaa-Ahenkro government hospital respectively.

Nana Atta Asante, the Commercial Director of the Lysaro McHall said the company intends to donate 10 ambulances and 1000 hospital beds across the country this year as part of its corporate social responsibility to the people.

The company was also to construct starch factory in the Dormaa Municipality to create jobs for the local people, he said.

Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, the Medical Director of the Regional Hospital in Sunyani who received the items, thanked the donors for the gesture and appealed for more support to improve on healthcare delivery among the people.

He said the items would be distributed to the other beneficiary health facilities as soon as possible, and appealed to the general public to help re-stock and replace the obsolete medical devices at the Regional hospital.

Dr Amponsah said as the major referral health facility, the regional hospital was confronted with several challenges, saying, it sewage facility and many refrigerators at the mortuary had been broken down.

