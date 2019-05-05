news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Patasi (Ash), May 5, GNA – Elder Augustine Adjei, the Presiding Elder of the Patasi Pentecost International Worship Centre, has urged Christians to let the true principles of Christ reflect in their lives.

He said a true Christian must demonstrate love, compassion, care, forgiveness and peace, which were the hallmark of Jesus Christ on earth.

Elder Adjei gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Church organised a blood donation exercise at the Patasi Centre of the Bompata Area in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise was in collaboration with the Kumasi South Hospital at Atonsu.

It was aimed at showing love and care to the sick by donating blood to support the National Blood Bank, to save lives.

Elder Adjei said about 50 donors turned up for the exercise, out of which 36 pints of blood was donated.

He called on Christians and Ghanaians, as whole, to make sober reflection on what Christ stood for and try to demonstrate same in all endeavours.

GNA