Atibie (E/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Kwahuman Association in Holland has donated medical equipment and renovated a 30- bed capacity female ward of the Atibie Government Hospital as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration.

The project, estimated at GH¢163,000.00 was to equip the hospital which for years had not seen any major facelift.

The donated items included; babies cots, mattresses and hospital beds.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the facility, Mr Joseph Adjekum, the Association's Representative said the association had the welfare of the hospital at heart as it served a wide area that included; communities in the Afram Plains.

He said the association had plans of extending the gesture to smaller health centres such as CHPS compounds and clinics in deprived communities to ensure that many inhabitants in the Kwahu area had access to quality health care.

He assured of the association's continuous support in bringing quality health care to the people of Kwahu and expressed hope that the gesture would help to step up health care services of the hospital.

Mr Adjekum therefore advised the hospital authorities to put the items to effective use for the benefit of patients who visited the hospital.

Dr Arko Akoto- Ampaw, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital received the items on behalf of management and staff of the hospital and expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their support that had sustained the hospital.

He gave the assurance that they would put the items to good use and ensure regular maintenance of the equipment and other medical supplies for the benefit of all who visited the facility.

GNA