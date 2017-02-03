By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNAMpraeso (E/R), Feb 03, GNA – An initiative launched by the Kwahu Government Hospital to roll back maternal and neonatal deaths, has begun to show positive results. Dubbed “Club 36”, it involves educating and encouraging women to access the appropriate health care they needed to be safe and healthy throughout pregnancy and childbirth. &nb

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Mpraeso (E/R), Feb 03, GNA – An initiative launched by the Kwahu Government Hospital to roll back maternal and neonatal deaths, has begun to show positive results.

Dubbed “Club 36”, it involves educating and encouraging women to access the appropriate health care they needed to be safe and healthy throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

Added to this is the strengthening of the hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology unit and ensuring that it operates 24 hours.

Dr. Akoto Ampaw, the Medical Superintendent, said maternal and neonatal mortality at the facility were now on the decline.

It recorded four pregnancy-related deaths, last year, down from the 2015 total of six. Neonatal deaths also dropped to 19, from 42, during the same period.

He was speaking at an annual performance review meeting held at Mpraeso to discuss the achievements, the challenges and the way forward.

Dr. Ampaw said there had also been significant improvement of infrastructure, something, which was helping to raise the quality of care.

He spoke of the construction of additional consulting rooms and said the job was about 90 per cent complete.

He saluted the health workers for the hard work, professionalism and commitment to save lives.

The Medical Superintendent appealed to the government to make sure that health insurance claims were paid promptly to enable the facility to run smoothly.

He complained that the situation where reimbursement tended to be delayed by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was a huge bother – making things tough for the service provider.

GNA