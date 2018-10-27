By Patience Gbeze, GNA Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has put measures in place to empower its security unit to arrest imposters and middlemen peddling around the Hospital. Dr Daniel Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said that would ensure the security of their revenue, which, hitherto, got into private pockets depriving the Hospital of its in

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA - The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has put measures in place to empower its security unit to arrest imposters and middlemen peddling around the Hospital.

Dr Daniel Asare, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said that would ensure the security of their revenue, which, hitherto, got into private pockets depriving the Hospital of its infrastructure development needs.

He said this at a get-together organised for the Junior Staff to commemorate the 95th Anniversary celebration of the Hospital.

The get-together, which was at the instance of Dr Benard Okoe-Boye, the Board Chairman, was to create a platform to interact with the Staff to ascertain their needs and find solutions.

The major problems that ran through the over 17 departments of the Hospital were understaffing, poor salary structure, inadequate tools for medical care, non-payment of arrears, promotions, poor sanitation and lighting system.

Dr Asare said the Hospital's management was planning to equip the Security Unit with the necessary tools to enable it to check illegal practices within the Hospital.

He assured the staff that Management would put in measures to address the problems facing them to enhance progress and development.

He said the Hospital would soon start training staff from other hospitals and urged those working at the Morgue to put their acts right to take up the training, which would start next year.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Krowor, commended the Staff for their dedication to duty and selflessness, which has brought the Hospital to its present status.

He said throughout his practise as a medical officer, he realised and acknowledged the enormous contributions of junior staff in the success of hospital work.

"That is why we decided to organise the party in recognition of your contributions and also to let you know that we are all equal and key partners in the developmental agenda of the Hospital."

"We must all work hard, every single day, to change the wrong perceptions about the Hospital."

He promised to personally write to the Ministry of Energy to support the Hospital with streetlights to facilitate their work at night.

Mr John Ayarik, the President of Ghana Orderlies Association, called for respect for each one, especially the orderlies, as they complement the work of nurses and doctors among others, adding; "Without the orderlies, work will not go on well".

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was 95 years on October 9, this year.

GNA