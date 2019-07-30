news, story, article

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, July 30, GNA - The Kokrokoo Charity Foundation has donated a total of four infant incubators valued at US$40,000 to two health facilities in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary facilities are the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi and the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo, which had two incubators each to support intensive neonatal care.

Mr Kwame Sefa Kayi, Leader of the Foundation, addressing the two separate presentation ceremonies, said the gesture formed part of the ‘Project 100 Incubators’ which aimed at providing more incubators to the various health facilities in the country to ensure the survival of babies born pre-term.

Pre-term babies largely depended on incubators to survive, however, the inadequate numbers of such critical health equipment at the various health facilities, was a big disincentive to efforts at stemming neonatal deaths.

The donation brings to 35 the number of incubators the Foundation has so far distributed to health facilities in Ghana, though its target is to supply 100 incubators to health facilities across the country, free of charge.

Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, receiving on behalf of the Hospital, its share of the incubators, thanked the Foundation, saying the management was going to put the gift into good use to benefit all its clients.

He said the incubators would also assist students in their practical work at the Hospital since the University churned out about 1000 health professionals every year.

Dr William Thompson, the Administrator at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, also receiving on behalf of the Hospital thanked the donors and said the support had come in timely to save the lives of neonates to be born at the facility since the only over aged incubator the facility had, was gradually wearing-out.

He appealed to other individuals to support the hospital to complement government efforts.

