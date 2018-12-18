By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA Kumasi, Dec. 18, GNA – The Accident and Emergency Centre (AEC) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has received a cardiac monitor equipment worth GH¢40,000.00 to promote efficient and speedy patient care at the Centre. The equipment was a donation from MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited, one of the leading laboratory services providers in the country.

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Dec. 18, GNA – The Accident and Emergency Centre (AEC) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has received a cardiac monitor equipment worth GH¢40,000.00 to promote efficient and speedy patient care at the Centre.

The equipment was a donation from MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited, one of the leading laboratory services providers in the country.

It was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programmes to support the second largest referral facility to provide quality health care to people with cardiac problems.

Dr Paul S-Nyantakyi, Chief Executive Officer, who presented the equipment, said as an ISO certified medical laboratory, the company believed in quality health care delivery for patients.

That was why it was supporting the hospital’s endowment project to provide medical equipment and other logistics to promote quality health care delivery.

Dr S-Nyantakyi said the company had since its operations ten years ago, supported many health facilities across the country to provide quality care for the people, adding that, this year, it had spent over GH¢148,000.00 to procure equipment and other facilities to support health care delivery in the country, as part of its corporate social responsibility activities.

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, Chief Executive of KATH, thanked the company for such a valuable donation.

The Hospital, he said, had multiple needs and that was the reason for the launch of the endowment fund to solicit support from corporate organizations and individuals to retool the Hospital to enable it provide the needed quality health care services to the people.

Dr Owusu Danso hoped MDS-Lancet would become a valuable partner in equipping the Hospital to achieve its objectives.

Dr Kwaku Nyame, Acting Head of the Emergency Medicine Directorate, said the equipment, which helped to monitor the functioning of the heart and able to monitor the oxygen concentration in the blood as well as vital cardiac signs in patients, was a useful thing that would help doctors and nurses provide better services to the patients.

GNA