By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 31, GNA - The people of Datoyili, a suburb of Tamale, received a gift for Christmas as Junior Chamber International (JCI), Tamale Premier inaugurated and handed over a 20-seater Aqua Privy Latrine facility for their use.

This formed part of a Community-Led Total Sanitation project undertaken by JCI Tamale Premier to support the Datoyili community to combat the challenge of open defaecation.

The Datoyili project started in 2015 with contributions from individual members of JCI Tamale Premier and the community but stalled due to inadequate funds.

The organization later received a grant from the Nederland Albert Schweitzer Fonds (NASF), which helped to complete the project.

Mr Frederick Yenbaar Nuuri-Teg, the 2018 JCI Tamale Premier Local President, who spoke during the inauguration of the facility at Datoyili, lauded NASF for its support towards completing the project, and the people of the area for their dedication to the project saying “It has been a fulfilling exercise.”

He called on the Chief and people of the community to ensure the facility was put to good use, saying, “We all know how long we have been working on this project and the sacrifices we have made towards it. Let us therefore not leave the facility to waste but put it to use and implement the necessary measures to ensure you are able to maintain and do repairs if the need arises.”

Mr Jasper Maas, Country Representative for NASF, was optimistic that the investment made in the project was in the right direction stating that “I realized JCI is a well-organized group and that what they had started was a necessity for the people of Datoyili. That was why I recommended that the project be funded. It is a good thing it has finally been completed.”

Mr John Stephen Agbenyo, who was the first President of JCI Tamale Premier, said the Chief of the community appealed to JCI for the project saying “This was a call from a community that had identified a need by themselves and JCI being development minded, bought into the dream and today we have successfully completed the 20-seater toilet with the support of NASF.”

Mr Agbenyo added “This for me is the true sense of community development, a community initiative that receives support from development partners.”

The keys to the facility were handed over to the Chief of the community, who gave the assurance that the facility would be put to good use and that the community would treat it as an asset.

JCI is a youth-led international organization that believes in building the capacities and improving the communities where they operate.

