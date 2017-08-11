By Edmund Quaynor, GNA Koforidua, Aug 11, GNA – The campaign to fight stigmatization and encourage more people to go for voluntary testing to know their HIV/AIDS status has been scaled up in the Eastern Region. As part of this, a day’s sensitization workshop had been held for civil society organizations in Koforidua. This was done under the Ghana News Agency, Send-Ghana, Penplus P4H Project

Koforidua, Aug 11, GNA – The campaign to fight stigmatization and encourage more people to go for voluntary testing to know their HIV/AIDS status has been scaled up in the Eastern Region.

The project, has the added goal of helping people to receive healthcare services.

Speaking at the workshop, Ms. Rose Nanni, a Public Health Nurse at the Koforidua Polyclinic, said it was not impossible for married couple, faithful to each other, to test positive to HIV/AIDS.

People could get infected not only through sex, but from the use of sharp objects and kits at barbering and beauty salons.

She advised HIV infected lactating mothers to make sure that they took their anti-retroviral drugs, adding that, this was important to stop mother–to-child transmission.

Ms. Nanni highlighted the need to report all rape cases to the police in order for the victims to be referred to the hospital to receive post-exposure prophylaxis - to protect them from HIV infection.

She urged people living with the disease to be bold to declare their status to those, who expressed interest in marrying them so that they could be given appropriate counseling that would help them to get married and produce HIV-free children.

