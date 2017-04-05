Accra, April 5, GNA - The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA) is urging government to develop a policy framework that will enhance the physical activity day to reduce diseases burden on the national health delivery system. The World Physical Day is being commemorated tomorrow Thursday April 6, on the theme, “Active people, Healthy people” with a call for every person to accumulate

The World Physical Day is being commemorated tomorrow Thursday April 6, on the theme, “Active people, Healthy people” with a call for every person to accumulate at least 30 minutes of physical activity in a day.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday said the physical inactivity had scientifically been identified as the fourth leading risk factor for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) mortality causing an estimated 3.2 million deaths globally.

According to the statement the World Health Organisation (WHO); physical activity “can reduce the risk of cardiovascular (heart) diseases, cancer, diabetes, obesity, colon and breast cancer and depression.

The adequate levels of physical activity will decrease the risk of a hip or vertebral fracture and help control weight, the statement said.

Mr Benjamin Anailba, the Director of INSLA, said the burden was universal, low and middle-income countries (LMIC) were hit the hardest and over three quarters of all deaths occurring in these countries.

“Non-communicable Diseases are estimated to kill around 38 million people every year and 68 per cent of all deaths globally,” he said.

Mr Anailba said the NCDs account for an estimated 31 per cent of disease burden and constituted 55 per cent of the Ghana annual death.

“Government will be reducing the disease and financial burden on the already over stretched National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) if appropriate policies, programmes and structures on physical activity are urgently put in place.

“It should be emphasised that, physical activity is life, since it has significant health benefits and contribute to prevent NCDS amongst the population,” lssah Ali policy Adviser said.

The Institute of Leadership and Development (INSLA) is a non-profit civil society centre for the strengthening of leadership capacity and the promotion of development.

