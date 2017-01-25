By Albert Futukpor, GNA Tamale, Jan 25, GNA - A project to contribute to the effective delivery of maternal health services in 30 districts of Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions has ended. The three-year (2014 – 2016) project dubbed: “Improving Maternal Health Service Delivery through Participatory Governance” (IMPROVE) was implemented by SEND-Ghana and Christian Aid, both non-gov

The three-year (2014 – 2016) project dubbed: “Improving Maternal Health Service Delivery through Participatory Governance” (IMPROVE) was implemented by SEND-Ghana and Christian Aid, both non-governmental organisations, with funding from the European Union.

Madam Clara Osei-Boateng, Director of Policy Advocacy Programmes of SEND-Ghana, who made a presentation on the project during its closing out ceremony in Tamale, said the project helped to empower a number of stakeholders to demand improved maternal health service delivery.

Madam Osei Boateng said the project also enhanced capacity of stakeholders across the 30 districts to track budgets and monitor maternal health service delivery whiles many citizens were sensitized on maternal health issues.

She said the project also led to improved health seeking behaviour among the beneficiaries contributing to increased health outcomes.

Dr Beatrice Heymann, Principal Medical Officer in-charge of Monitoring and Evaluation at Ghana Health Service lauded the project, saying it complemented government’s efforts at improving maternal healthcare delivery in the country.

