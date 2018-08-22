Amasaman (Gt/A), Aug. 22, GNA - Chief Halipha Mohammed Haidra of Amasaman Zongo in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has urged opinion leaders to support sanitation campaigns, to help prevent communicable diseases. The Amasaman Zongo Chief reminded the public that diseases, such as cholera, worm infestations, typhoid and poliomyelitis could be caused by insanitary practices, a

The Amasaman Zongo Chief reminded the public that diseases, such as cholera, worm infestations, typhoid and poliomyelitis could be caused by insanitary practices, and therefore, cautioned against dumping of waste, open defecation and pollution of water bodies.

Chief Haidra who was interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on disregard for safe disposal of waste in the municipality, especially the municipal capital, Amasaman noted that although the government alone could not ensure sanitation and environmental preservation, it behoved on the municipal assembly to provide public toilets in strategic locations.

According to him, the few public toilets at Amasaman, the Ga West Municipal capital, were not enough to cater for the people, adding that, refuse containers were also not enough to help curb indiscriminate littering of refuse.

Chief Haidra noted that filth which had engulfed some parts of the municipality was becoming a potential health hazard, in spite of the government’s campaign on sanitation, to make sure that the people adapted to a more hygienic lifestyle.

He urged landlords in the municipality not to shirk their responsibility to provide toilet facilities in their homes, so as to reduce the pressure on the public facilities.

