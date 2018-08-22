Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) of the Ministry of Health says it will relocate its head office, effective 27th August, 2018. It has also set up regional offices in order to position itself to better deliver its mandate. The HeFRA is mandated by the Part One of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829), to register, inspect, license and moni

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) of the Ministry of Health says it will relocate its head office, effective 27th August, 2018.



It has also set up regional offices in order to position itself to better deliver its mandate.

The HeFRA is mandated by the Part One of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829), to register, inspect, license and monitor all public and private health facilities in Ghana.

“In order to serve our cherished clients better, the head office has relocated from our current location at plots 4&5, 4th Circular Road to the 13, 5th Circular Road Cantonment, near the Free Zones Board,” said a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

HeFRA has regional offices in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, and Volta.

The statement urged every health facility to register and be licensed, failure of which would attract stiff legal sanctions and possible closure of the facility.

“Clients in the above regions can visit the regional offices to transact business, call our regional coordinators or visit our website at www.hefra.gov.gh”.

GNA