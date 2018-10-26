By D.I. Laary, GNA Wa, Oct. 26, GNA - The Health Service Supply Chain Practitioners Association, Ghana (HESSCPAG) on Thursday opened its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Continuous Professional Development programme in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa. This is the first time the Association is holding a national conference in the Region since it was first launched in February 2008 with t

By D.I. Laary, GNA



Wa, Oct. 26, GNA - The Health Service Supply Chain Practitioners Association, Ghana (HESSCPAG) on Thursday opened its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Continuous Professional Development programme in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa.

This is the first time the Association is holding a national conference in the Region since it was first launched in February 2008 with the motto – value for money, accountability and professionalism.

The theme for this year’s conference was: “Sustaining the gains of public health supply chain reforms in Ghana: Framework contracting, last mile distribution, logistics management information systems and warehouse optimisation”.

Mr Edwin Adinortey Agbugbla, HESCPAG National President, said the rational for the AGM and the Continuous Professional Development programme was to update skills and knowledge of members on new trends of managing supplies and other logistics in the health sector.

He also said the 23-worded conference theme was strategic as “it demonstrates the association’s resolve to sustain the current Public Health Supply Chain reforms in Ghana”.

They were however worries about growing human resource gap in the health procurement and supply chain area at various administrative levels across the 10 regions.

“A lot of our officers have gone on retirement in recent times and there have been no replacements,” Mr Agbubla said: “It is our wish that financial clearance be given in order to recruit new staff to place them”.

He also called for support for practitioners to be made part of core management at the various regional and district levels as it pertains currently at the national level.

“This will enable them [practitioners] have the opportunity to bring their rich experiences to bear in public procurement,” he said.

Dr Abudulai Abubari, the Upper West acting Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, highlighted the important role of public health service supply chain practitioners to advancing healthcare.

Ghana’s public health sector depends heavily on availability of commodities like medicines and non-medicine consumables to improve health outcomes such as reducing child and maternal mortalities, improving coverage of service and ensuring efficiency in the use of health resources.

But Dr Abubakari said: “The reality however is that these laudable objectives can only be achieved if the health sector has the right health commodities together with other logistics”.

For the objectives to be achieved, he said, health service supply chain practitioners ought to be supported to be play their critical role in ensuring availability of health commodities at service delivery points.

He recounted how the supply chain professionals assisted in adopting initiatives and strategies that ensured delivery of health commodities and other logistics at service points.

These interventions included logistics management information system, last mile distribution and framework contract arranged.

Dr Abubakari lamented about the grave human resource challenge facing the health sector in the region and appealed to practitioners to accept postings to the Upper West Region.

“The Region can currently boast of only 14 supply chain practitioners managing 11 district health directorates, eight hospitals and four polyclinics” he said.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to make a passionate appeal to our brothers and sisters…to accept postings to the region”.

Participants at the three-day conference are expected to be taken through deployment of new technologies like the use of drones in distributing emergency medicines, preparation for procurement audits and basic human resource policies.

The Association has over 700 procurement and supply personnel within the health sector charged with the responsibilities of ensuring efficient flow of logistics functions including procurement management for effective health service delivery throughout the country.

GNA