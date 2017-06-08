By Dennis Peprah, GNA Sunyani, June 8, GNA - The Ministry of Health has ordered the various the regional hospitals in the country to ensure a fair distribution of the 1,000 hospital beds donated to the Ministry by the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL). It said the GHȼ1.6 million worth of bed donation ought to be supplied to facilities where they are most needed especially in clinics, Community-based Hea

Sunyani, June 8, GNA - The Ministry of Health has ordered the various the regional hospitals in the country to ensure a fair distribution of the 1,000 hospital beds donated to the Ministry by the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL).

It said the GHȼ1.6 million worth of bed donation ought to be supplied to facilities where they are most needed especially in clinics, Community-based Health Planning Service compounds and health centres in local communities.

Mr Robert Cudjoe, the Public Relations Officer of the MOH, said this on behalf of the sector Minister, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu when the company presented 100 beds to the regional hospital in Sunyani.

He commended GOIL for its commitment and contribution towards quality healthcare delivery in the country.

Mr Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Deputy Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, said government is poised to ensure that the health sector was transformed and appealed to other indigenous Ghanaian companies to contribute to national development.

Dr Jacob Yaw Abebrese, the Medical Superintendent of the Regional Hospital, expressed appreciation to GOIL for seeing the relevance of health to national development.

He said the hospital was in dire need of incubators, patient monitors, autoclave and several medical devices and equipment and appealed to the company to come to its aid.

Mr Martin Olu Davies, the Health, Safety, Security and Environment of GOIL, said the healthcare delivery system is a matter of concern, hence the need for the presentation of the beds to the hospitals.

