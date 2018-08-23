By James Esuon, GNA Mankrong, (C/R), Aug. 23, GNA - Mr Kweku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health has commissioned a Poly Clinic at Agona Mnakrong to promote quality health care delivery in the district. The Health Minister was accompanied by Professor Nsiah Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Stephen Anyomi, Deputy Director, Clinical Care, Dr. Alexis Narg-Beifubah, Cen

Mankrong, (C/R), Aug. 23, GNA - Mr Kweku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health has commissioned a Poly Clinic at Agona Mnakrong to promote quality health care delivery in the district.

The Health Minister was accompanied by Professor Nsiah Asare, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Stephen Anyomi, Deputy Director, Clinical Care, Dr. Alexis Narg-Beifubah, Central Regional Director of Health Service and other Directors from the Ministry in Accra.

The 15 bed Poly Clinic has an Administration block, pharmacy, operation theatre, delivery room, female and male wards and an Out patients Department (OPD).

The project, funded by government was constructed by VAMED Engineering Construction Company, and was completed in two years.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, Mr Agyeman Manu said the government saw it fit to continue all projects started by the previous government.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a promise to Ghanaians that if they vote for him and the NPP into power all projects started by former President John Mahama would be continued provided it was genuinely awarded.

He said the NPP government has approved the Universal Health Care system, which would provide every district with quality health care, adding that, it was aimed at bringing healthcare to the door steps of the people nationwide.

Mr Agyeman Manu, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central, in the Brong Ahafo region, said the previous government approved payment for only two health projects, adding that, the government of President Akufo-Addo has made full payment of 34 Poly clinics, including 10 in the Central region, which had been commissioned.

He urged health workers, who would be posted to the new Poly Clinic to ensure zero tolerance of maternal mortality at the facility.

The Minister of Health called on the Youth to desist from taking tramadol, and wee smoking as well as excessive cigarette smoking, which can be harmful to their lives and urged the chiefs and opinion leaders to hold constant interaction with the youth about the dangers of hard drugs.

He cautioned the people to against self-medication, which could be dangerous to one’s health and lead to death.

Professor Nsiah Asare, Director General of Ghana Health Service (GHS) said doctors would be visiting the newly commissioned Poly Clinic weekly to take care of the patients.

The Director General of GHS expressed concern about the increasing number of teenage pregnancy cases in the rural and urban areas and asked nurses and other health workers to educate the youth to abstain from premarital sex.

Professor Nsiah Asare said the government’s new policy is to ensure that more CHIP compounds are built to provide health services to the rural folks to reduce pressure on referral facilities and other teaching Hospitals.

He asked the chiefs and opinion leaders of Agona Mankrong and other surrounding towns to educate the people on the need to register with the National Health Insurance (NHIS) to enable them to receive medical treatment without any burden.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE) appealed to the Minister of Health and the Director General of Ghana Health Service to upgrade the Agona Nsaba Health Center into a District Hospital.

The DCE announced that a six unit two bedroom flats for nurses and other staffs, who would be posted to the facility at Agona Mankrong had been completed.

Nana Kweku Ntsiful II, Chief of Agona Mankrong, who chaired the function commended the government for the completion of the project, adding that, the new poly clinic would stop people from travelling far to seek medical treatment.

He commended one Madam Sabina Essel for her patriotism of releasing land for the project, adding that, it would have been difficult to get land closer to the road.

