The Half Assini Government Hospital has so far recorded a total of 119 HIV cases as against 36 cases last year

Half-Assini(W/R), Dec 23,GNA - The Half Assini Government Hospital has so far recorded a total of 119 HIV cases as against 36 cases last year.



Mr Kwame Koomson, HIV Data Officer at the Hospital, made this known at Half Assini during a free blood screen exercise organized by Western Regional Network of Association of People Living with HIV (NAP+Ghana).

He said the situation was worrying and that in 2014 only 22 cases were recorded in the area only for it to go up to 119 cases this year.

Ms Patience Kwofie, In-charge of HIV Testing and Counselling of the Hospital, advised the public to check their HIV status at least every three months and urged them to adhere to HIV counselling to either avoid getting re-infected or spreading the menace.

Mr Thomas Kwamenlah, Chairman of NAP+Ghana, said the network has embarked on a Community Services Strengthening (CSS) in Half Assini area, to reach out to communities with medical services and to educate them on the need to check their HIV status.

Mr Thomson Kwamenlah said the Network in collaboration with the Ghana AIDS Commission and with funds from GlobalAID normally conducted free blood screening exercise for the people and those who tested positive are referred to the hospital for the necessary assistance.

He explained that the programme dubbed “Operation 90,90,90” started early this year and has so far covered Ahanta East and West, Sekondi /Takoradi, Tarkwa, Enchi, Wassa Akropong and Ellembele Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He said under the programme the Ghana Aids Commission was targeting to put 90 Percent of people who tested positive for HIV on anti-retroviral drugs so as reduce the rate of infection in future.

Mr Kwamenlah said the programme was being organised in selected regions across the country including Ashanti, Central, Greater Accra and Western.

He said a similar programme had already been held at Tikobo No.1 in the Jomoro District but expressed concerned about the low turn-out at the Programme at Half-Assini despite adequate publicity on it.

The Regional Chairman announced that enough anti-retroviral drugs have been made available to Half-Assini Government Hospital and hinted that the Commission would soon train CHPS Compound attendants to handle HIV/AIDS cases.

In all About 150 people including children were screened.

GNA