By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, May 7, GNA – Dr Kwadwo Addai Darko, an Obstetric Gynecologist has observed that it remains extremely difficult for couples to have babies if they denied themselves of sexual intercourse for a long time.

Preferably couples must have sex thrice a week to be able to bear children and guard against infertility, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

Dr Darko, an obstetric gynecologist at the regional hospital in Sunyani said most often, couples were unable to bear children, not because they were infertile, but because they denied themselves sex for a longer period.

He said the best period for women to give birth was between 18 and 25 years, and cautioned couples to avoid late child birth, possibly give birth at shorter intervals-2years.

Dr Darko observed that it was also not a good attitude for couples to stay or lived at different locations if they expected to give birth.

Infertility, he explained was becoming a national health problem, and advised couples who were unable to have children to seek early medication and avoid the use of herbal medicine as well.

Dr Darko noted that herbal medicine has no potency to manage or treat infertility, but it rather worsened and aggravated the condition of patients saying early diagnosis advanced treatment processes.

He regretted that instead of women suffering from infertility to go for early medication, they combed around prayer camps and applied herbal medicines and concoctions, which could not cure them.

“When they are unable to meet their hopes and aspirations, they then visit hospitals, which sometimes becomes too late for them”, he added.

Studies, he said showed that many cases of female infertility were as a result of a breakdown or blockage of ovules and tubes due to infections such as Sexually Transmitted Diseases and HIV.

In such cases, Dr Darko said if patients were placed on early treatment, there was the possibility for them to be treated and be able to give birth.

