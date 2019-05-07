news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, May 7, GNA - Dr James Boakye Fordjour, an Obstetrician Gynaecologist has warned young women against skin bleaching, saying, the practice destroys the melanin content in the skin and causes skin and body cancer.

The melanin content, he explained was a black substance contained in the skin, which protected it from sunlight and other poisonous elements that might infiltrate the body through the skin pore spaces.

Dr Fordjour gave the advice when he addressed a health seminar organised by the Mid-West Ghana Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church for young women in the church in Sunyani.

Topics treated during the seminar on the theme “Beauty for Christ” included “dangers of skin bleaching” and “beauty and skin care”.

Dr Fordjour who is a gynaecologist at the Regional Hospital in Sunyani advised women to keep their natural complexion and beauty and refrain from body “make-ups” to remain healthy particularly during their old age.

Pastor Paul Twumasi Danquah, President of the Mid-West Ghana Conference advised the youth against sexual promiscuity and “honour God with their bodies”.

He observed that uncontrolled use of the social media was contributing to moral degeneration and acts of immorality among the youth and advised the Church to use the social media wisely to intensify evangelism to win souls into the Kingdom of God.

Pastor Danquah told the youngsters what they read and watch on the social media influenced and impacted on their thinking pattern, and cautioned them against watching pornographic movies and rather spend their leisure hours in reading the Bible and other Christian literature.

Mr. Yaw Ofori-Amanfo, Head of the Centre for Technological Education and Training (CTET) at the Ghana Technology University advised parents to be responsible towards the holistic development and proper upbringing of their children.

He observed that though social media had advantages, if not controlled, its numerous disadvantages could ruin the future of the youth.

GNA