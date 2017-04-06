Accra, April 06, GNA – The Greater Accra Region records more maternal deaths than any other region in the country, with bleeding and hypertension being the leading causes, the Ghana Health (GHS) has said. Last year, the Region recorded 197 cases with 100 of them being attributed to bleeding. This figure represents 180.4 per 100,000 live births, a statement signed by Sarah Amissah-Bamfo, the D

Accra, April 06, GNA – The Greater Accra Region records more maternal deaths than any other region in the country, with bleeding and hypertension being the leading causes, the Ghana Health (GHS) has said.

Last year, the Region recorded 197 cases with 100 of them being attributed to bleeding.

This figure represents 180.4 per 100,000 live births, a statement signed by Sarah Amissah-Bamfo, the Deputy-Director of Clinical Care Division of the GHS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, said.

“In the Greater Accra Region, almost every day in the year there is wailing and moaning in a household because a mother has died unexpectedly during childbirth,” the statement said.

When a woman dies during pregnancy, labour and six weeks after giving birth, it is referred to as maternal death.

In appealing to the public to voluntarily donate blood to stem the situation, the GHS said women in childbirth could lose massive amounts of blood and some had had to receive between six units to 10 units of blood.

“Unfortunately, the blood banks in the Region are not able to always supply this great demand,” it said.

The statement said the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate with the aim of achieving zero maternal death was, therefore, organising a Regional Bleeding Day as a campaign to solicit for blood to be stored in the blood banks.

“The Regional Health Directorate is making an appeal to the general public to donate blood as an extremely valuable contribution to reduce maternal deaths in the Region; we are looking forward to having a total of 1000 volunteers at the donation sites,” the statement said.

The blood donation exercise, scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2017, would take place at the Maternity Pavilion of the Ridge Regional Hospital and at the Community Centre, Tema.

The GHS explained: “Every person from age 17 – 60 years is eligible. The blood collection takes about five to seven minutes, after which the donor is made to rest for 10 minutes and given light refreshment. The donor will be able to return to his/her normal duties immediately after donating.”

In 2015, the Region recorded 208 maternal deaths representing 117 per 100,000 live births; while in 2014, it recorded 204 cases, representing 189.3 per 100,00 live births.

GNA