Accra, April 06, GNA – The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of maternal deaths in the country with the leading cause being bleeding and hypertension, the Ghana Health (GHS) has said. In 2016, the region recorded 197 maternal deaths and 100 of these maternal deaths were attributed to bleeding. A statement signed by Sarah Amissah-Bamfo, Deputy-Director, Clinical Care Division

Accra, April 06, GNA – The Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number of maternal deaths in the country with the leading cause being bleeding and hypertension, the Ghana Health (GHS) has said.



In 2016, the region recorded 197 maternal deaths and 100 of these maternal deaths were attributed to bleeding.

A statement signed by Sarah Amissah-Bamfo, Deputy-Director, Clinical Care Division of GHS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said that women in childbirth could lose massive amounts of blood and some had to receive between six to 10 units of blood.

It added: “Unfortunately, the blood banks in the region are not able to always supply this great demand.”

The statement said the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate with the aim of achieving zero maternal death was organising a ‘Regional Bleeding Day’ campaign to solicit for voluntary blood donation to be stored in the blood banks.

“The Regional Health Directorate is making an appeal to the general public to donate blood as an extremely valuable contribution to reduce maternal deaths in the region. We are looking forward to having a total of 1000 volunteers at the donation sites,” the statement said.

The statement said the blood donation exercise was scheduled for Monday, May 1st, 2017, at the Maternity Pavilion of the Ridge Regional Hospital and the Community Centre, Tema.

“Every person from age 17 – 60 years is eligible. The blood collection takes about five to seven minutes after which the donor is made to rest for 10 minutes and given light refreshment. The donor will be able to return to his/her normal duties immediately after donating,” it added.

GNA