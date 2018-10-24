By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA Hiawu- Besease (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – The Ghana Optometrists Association (GOA) has organised free eye screening exercise for over 2,000 people at Hiawu-Besease in the Atwima-Nwabeagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region. The beneficiaries of the exercise also received free medication and glasses. Dr Alfred Gardemor, the Public Relations Officer of GOA, in an in

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Hiawu- Besease (Ash), Oct. 24, GNA – The Ghana Optometrists Association (GOA) has organised free eye screening exercise for over 2,000 people at Hiawu-Besease in the Atwima-Nwabeagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiaries of the exercise also received free medication and glasses.

Dr Alfred Gardemor, the Public Relations Officer of GOA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the programme forms part of activities geared towards the Association’s 6th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kumasi.

He said: “The AGM rotates across the regions of Ghana and we identify a community in a host region and offer free eye care services, which is also part of our social responsibility.”

Dr Gardemor said the theme for this year’s meeting is; “Eye care everywhere – The Role of the Optometrist”, and that they have the capacity to help prevent and reduce blindness in the Ghanaian society.

He urged the public to practice safe eye care by consulting professionals to attend to their eye problems, stressing that the eye is the only organ of the human frame that cannot be replaced, saying; “let’s protect our eyes and general health status, because a healthy people make a wealthy nation.”

Mr Prince Asare, Officer In-charge of the Hiawu-Besease CHPS Compound, said the programme has boosted public confidence in the health facility and commended the initiative of GOA, describing it as timely and appropriate.

He called on people living in and around Hiawu-Besease to patronize the CHPS Compound for effective healthcare delivery.

Mr Godwin Agyei Acheampong, the Unit Committee Chairman of the area, lauded the leadership of GOA for their voluntarism and support to community development.

He advised the beneficiaries of the eye screening to follow all instructions and directions given them by the doctors in order to maintain good health.

GNA