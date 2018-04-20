By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA Wa, April 20, GNA - The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has commissioned a model clinic as part of efforts to enhance the medical needs of personnel and the community. The model clinic located at the regional headquarters of the Service was commissioned alongside a mechanized borehole and two 20,000 litres capacity water reservoirs

Wa, April 20, GNA - The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has commissioned a model clinic as part of efforts to enhance the medical needs of personnel and the community.

The model clinic located at the regional headquarters of the Service was commissioned alongside a mechanized borehole and two 20,000 litres capacity water reservoirs for fire fighting purposes.

Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who commissioned the projects on behalf of the Acting Upper West Regional Minister, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, commended the Regional Fire command for the initiative.

He was particularly happy that the projects were funded through staff’s own voluntary contributions and donations from well meaning citizens in the Upper West Region, saying such initiatives would compliment government’s efforts in addressing challenges confronting the service.

The MCE assured that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Wa Municipal Assembly would support in whatever way they could to ensure that the model clinic and the water facility continued to function to serve the critical purpose for which they were initiated.

Mr. Edwin Ekow Blankson, the Acting Chief Fire Officer, noted that since he assumed office his concentration had been on the welfare of officers and praised the regional fire command for the initiative.

He said government had given clearance for the supply of 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help protect personnel during firefighting.

The Chief Fire Officer also hinted that approval had been given for the purchase of two hydraulic platforms to help fight fire in high rise buildings.

Mr. Blankson appealed to personnel of the service to be honest in all their dealings in order to protect the integrity of the service.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. James Emmanuel Quao, the Out-gone Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, said apart from Tumu and Nandom Fire Stations, which have mechanized boreholes, the rest of the stations in the Region operate without them.

He said the Regional Fire Command in collaboration with the RCC and the Municipal and District Assemblies were working closely to get the remaining fire stations mechanized boreholes and also acquire lands to put up more fire stations and accommodations.

ACFO Mr. Quao said Fire safety practices have fallen short of expectations and that this was largely due to lack of certified fire safety officers and appealed to the Chief Fire Officer to post more safety officers to the Region.

He also appealed for service mechanics to be posted to the Region to help service appliances that were broken down and had been out of use due to minor repair works to enable the command operate efficiently.

