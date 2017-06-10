Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), June 10, GNA – Mr Raymond Kweku Appiah-Kubi, an executive member of the Gomoa-Pomadze Town Development Committee has urged Ghanaians to maintain sound environmental hygiene all the time to avoid diseases. He said good environmental sanitation was the only best way to make the citizenry look healthier and avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases. Mr Appiah-Kubi made the

Gomoa-Pomadze (C/R), June 10, GNA – Mr Raymond Kweku Appiah-Kubi, an executive member of the Gomoa-Pomadze Town Development Committee has urged Ghanaians to maintain sound environmental hygiene all the time to avoid diseases.

He said good environmental sanitation was the only best way to make the citizenry look healthier and avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases.

Mr Appiah-Kubi made the call at a programme to sensitise the residents of Gomoa-Pomadeze on environmental cleanliness and health issues, particularly on communicable diseases.

He counselled the people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse such as plastic bags and empty sachet water containers which choked the drainages and caused flooding whenever it rained.

He urged the people to clear their weedy surroundings to prevent unhygienic conditions that breed mosquitoes and other dangerous reptiles.

Mr Appiah-Kubi appealed to environmental health workers to step up their community-to-community sensitisation activities to inject a high sense of discipline in the citizenry concerning environmental hygiene.

He said the people must be educated on the laws of insanitary conditions and that anybody who flouted them should be prosecuted without fear or favour.

