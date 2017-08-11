By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA Accra, Aug 11, GNA - One of Ghana’s most respected TV personalities, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, the Head of TV, HomeBase Tv, has advised that much education needs to be accorded women on the use of make-up. She said: “Make-up has a lot of health implications, though it appears nice when applied but stakeholders turning their education on it will help protect and

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Aug 11, GNA - One of Ghana’s most respected TV personalities, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, the Head of TV, HomeBase Tv, has advised that much education needs to be accorded women on the use of make-up.

She said: “Make-up has a lot of health implications, though it appears nice when applied but stakeholders turning their education on it will help protect and safe people who patronise it".

Ohemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe gave the advice in Accra on Friday during an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

She said though make-up was the new fashion trend, it was time women lived their lives as persons and applied it proportionally instead of making it influence their lives.

“They may be reluctant to leave home without it, but make-up is putting women at risk of deadly diseases, you can often leave your face free,” she advised.

According to researchers, cosmetics and beauty products often contain toxic ingredients that can cause cancer and other fatal illnesses.

Loopholes in Government regulations are being exploited by manufacturers to allow banned chemicals into over-the-counter products.

Hormone-disrupting chemicals, which could lower immunity to disease and cause neurological and reproductive damage, may also lurk in everyday cosmetics.

Ohemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe who recently launched her NGO, Angeles Foundation to mark her 10- year journey in broadcasting also explained that most TV Personalities, Celebrities, Models among others did not apply make-up daily as perceived by their fans.

She also bemoaned the lack of reading habits amongst Ghanaians and urged them to read basic information on products they bought and applied them.

As a television personality who has consistently promoted Made in Ghana products through her way of dressing and presentation for a decade, she advocated the use of local products instead of patronising the age of foreign products.

“It is time textile firms sit-up and focus on personalities and programmes that has the promotion of Ghanaian products at heart,” she said.

She said one major problem that was confronting the dwindling patronage of made in Ghana products was the lack of finishing.

“We lack finishing, most of our finishing are poor and this makes us lack competitiveness," she noted.

Explaining why she has over a decade consistently worn made in Ghana she proudly said: “African prints bring that change and uniqueness in me.”

Kobi Hemaa Osisadan-Bekoe commended Former President John Agyekum-Kufuor for introducing Friday African wear among Ghanaians.

“This has gone a long way to promote what we have but there is more room for improvement,” she added.

GNA