Accra, March 03, GNA - The Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT) currently serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) under the Command of Lt Col Albert Sison Ogaja has inaugurated a rehabilitated veterinary clinic in Bentiu, South Sudan.



This landmark project was undertaken by the Battalion as part of its Civil –Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at building confidence and winning hearts and minds of the local population.

In a release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Lt Col Ogaja said, due to the pastoral nature of farming in South Sudan and the many challenges faced by farmers, the Battalion had been providing veterinary services to the farming communities within its Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

He said the renovation of the dilapidated veterinary clinic was a further step to help the farmers by boosting their capacity in the management of livestock with the ultimate goal of enhancing the quality of life of the beneficiary communities.

The Commanding Officer further stated that, as far as UNMISS mandate is concerned, CIMIC activities are germane to the achievement of peacekeeping objectives as they seek to cement a bond of goodwill between the GHANBATT and the local population in South Sudan.

The GHANBATT Veterinary team in collaboration with Veterinaries Sans Frontiers treated and vaccinated over 18,100 livestock against Haemorrhagic septicemia, Borine pleuropneumomia and other diseases. Thousands of cats and dogs were also vaccinated against rabies.

Madam Hiroko Hirahara, the Head of Field Office in Bentiu, expressed her appreciation to the Agric Minister, Mr. David Gai Jiejor and CO GHANBATT 6, Lt Col Ogaja for the project and assured the audience that the veterinary clinic would alleviate the various challenges faced by livestock farmers in Bentiu and surrounding communities.

She also lauded the GHANBATT for numerous other CIMIC activities undertaken in Unity State including medical outreach programs, deliveries, children parties, friendly games and generous donations, the release stated.

GNA