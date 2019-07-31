news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, July 31, GNA - The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and its partners have launched the National Newborn Health Strategy and Action Plan (2019-2023).

In Ghana, review of data since the inception of the first National Newborn Strategy and Action Plan (2014-2018) has shown a reduction in the neonatal mortality rate, from 29 per 1000 live births in 2014 to 25 per 1000 live births in 2017.

The last five years of implementing Ghana’s first National Newborn Strategy Health and Action Plan focused on strengthening essential newborn at all levels; for the next five years, this second document seeks to consolidate the gains already made by increasing coverage of basic care nationwide.

At the same time, conscious efforts would be made to improve care at the higher levels of delivery with emphasis on caring for the at-risk, small and sick new newborns, focusing extensively on secondary care in all hospitals and on intensive or tertiary level care in all regional and teaching hospitals.

Among the objectives of the new document, is to contribute to the reduction of the neonatal mortality rate from 25 per 1000 live births in 2017 to 18 per 1000 live births in 2023; and to contribute to the reduction of the institutional (facility) total stillbirths rate from 15 per 1000 in 2017 to 10 per 1000 in 2023.

Dr Alexander K. Abban, Deputy Minister of Health, who launched the document on behalf of the Sector Minister, during the Eighth Annual Newborn Stakeholders’ Conference in Accra, noted that a strong human capital to contribute towards development agenda depended on how much Ghana invested in newborn health.

He said the updated strategies outlined in the new document gives prominence to improving quality of care and the attainment of universal health coverage, in line with global and national priorities such as the Sustainable Development Goals.

He said the additional activities to address the quality of survival include neonatal screening for selected conditions, such as sickle cell disease; and initiation of psychological support to parents with problems including loss of a baby.

It also covers, optimal neurodevelopmental assessment, and selective stimulating and supportive components related to early childhood development through implementation of the Nurturing Care Framework which was launched by the health sector about a year ago.

Dr Abban said these elements of the strategy seeks to promote the Survive and Thrive approach and would be linked with other maternal and child health activities through the continuum of care.

“Our aim is to transform the care that is currently being delivered to newborns in order to significantly reduce adverse outcomes and ensure optimal care for all, making every effort to bridge any identified gaps of inequity”, he added.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Director- General of GHS, in a statement read on his behalf, said the resulting work plans developed by the Service and implemented at all levels had led to a decline in neonatal mortality rate.

He said the issue of quality of care has also been highlighted and the Service has taken measures to improve infection prevention and respectful care in health facilities saying these efforts should be maintained and scaled up to sustain the gains made.

Dr Nsiah-Asare expressed the hope that all stakeholders and other collaborators would work together to ensure the survival of babies and their growth into healthy children through the nurturing care framework.

Dr Owen Kaluwa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Ghana, said the WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently published a report which highlighted the gaps and identified the strategies to transform the care for every small and sick newborn.

He said that the global agenda on maternal and newborn care was not only about access but focused on quality care for all.

Dr Kaluwa said it would be impossible to meet the Sustainable Development Goals particularly achieving Universal Health Coverage, if stakeholders did not deliberately invest in mothers and newborns and strengthen the health system to respond to their needs.

GNA