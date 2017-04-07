Accra, April 7, GNA – The Health Services Workers’ Union (HWSU) of Trade Unions Congress (Ghana) has called on all people of peace, who believe in justice to hold the Liberian government accountable for violation of international treaties it signed. According to the Union, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and appealed to the leadership of Liberia to resolve the issue

An official statement issued and signed by Mr Reynolds O. Tenkorang, General Secretary of HSWU said “on this special day, the Health Services Workers’ Union, writes to draw attention to the unfair working conditions and atrocities being perpetrated against the thousands of professional women and men in Liberia’s public health sector.”

“The suppression has culminated in refusal to grant the National Health Workers of Liberia (NAHWAL), a Trade Union Certificate and an outright dismissal of NAHWAL’s President, Mr Joseph F. Tamba and Secretary General, Mr George Poe Williams.

“The very few workers who are on the government of Liberia Employment Roster (Payroll), have no employment letters, no job descriptions with the majority of them, not able to take their annual leave and salaries, let alone get incentives as professional health workers,” it added.

The statement said as a result of the suppression, the sector experienced serious brain drain as qualified health workers sought greener pastures with Non-Governmental Organisations and health institutions outside the country.

“On this World Health Day, the HSWU joins Public Services International (PSI) and all its affiliated Unions to call on President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to use his good office to talk with colleague President of Liberia, President Johnson Sirleaf to help resolve the matter for industrial harmony to prevail in that country,” the statement added.

The statement also called on the Ghana government to expedite payment to service providers of National Health Insurance Scheme, especially to the Christian Health Association of Ghana Health Institutions who provide services in the remote areas of the country.

“Ghanaian workers contribute their quota of 2.5 per cent of their salaries to the scheme and it therefore behooves on government to also do its part,” it added.

