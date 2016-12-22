A team of urologists from Germany and Ghana would from January 9 to January 28, 2017, attend to patients with urinary problems at the Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District for a minimal fee

Worawora, Dec 22, GNA - A team of urologists from Germany and Ghana would from January 9 to January 28, 2017, attend to patients with urinary problems at the Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District for a minimal fee.

The outreach, under the auspices of the Ghana Health Service and the Royal House Chapel, aims at bringing relief to patients with such conditions.

Dr Isaac Secorm, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that the outreach was necessitated by the increasing number of patients who reported at the facility with such conditions, but were unable to pay for those services.

He said the token to be paid for at the outreach was for prescribed drugs.

Dr Secorm said the team would conduct urological operations on hernia, undescended testicles, prostate cancer and treat men with infertility problems and erectile malfunction.

He said patients with National Health Insurance cards could go with it to mitigate the cost of some tests and drugs.

