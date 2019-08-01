news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – The Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC) and Obaa Nao Foundation on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to forge partnerships to reduce HIV infections among the youth.

Obaa Nao Foundation was established by Ms. Naomi Abena Obeng, winner of the 2018 Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant to offer her service to humanity.

Mr. Steve Kyeremeh Atuahene, GAC Director General and Ms. Obeng, Founder of Obaa Nao Foundation signed the agreement for their respective institutions in Accra.

The MOU would ensure that the GAC provides the Foundation with the needed technical support to deliver HIV prevention messages and services to communities, students in Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions in all parts of the country.

Under the agreement, the GAC would endorse Ms Obeng, build her capacity and provide her with some financial support to carry out the project.

The Commission would also furnish the project with free condoms, provide HIV testing and counselling services and make sure its staffs are available to support her outreach programmes.

Mr Atuahene underscored the need for the public to pay attention to HIV as the nation had screened and detected more HIV infections lately especially among the youth aged 15 to 24.

He lauded the Foundation for its commitment to educate young people on the dangers and prevention of HIV and AIDS, stating that the Commission was prepared to give her the necessary support, while it monitors the progress of the project.

He further appealed to celebrities to consider HIV preventions and education as their personal projects and help the Commission attain the 90-90-90 targets.

Ms Obeng thanked the GAC for their support to her and pledged to preach HIV and AIDS preventions messages in all parts of the country before the end of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2018.

