By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Aug. 5, GNA – The Future for Africa (F4A), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) established in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital has settled the medical bills of 15 needy children whose parents absconded with them after receiving medical care at the Regional Hospital.

The gesture was part of the NGO’s support to the “Needy Child Fund,” an initiative of the Hospital, which was launched by the Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Paulina Patience Abayage to help sick needy children admitted to the Paediatrics Department who were either not registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), or had expired NHIS cards.

The NGO apart from the Region, extends its philanthropic operations to the Northern and Upper West Regions in areas of health and education to enable communities in these Regions gain access to quality health and education.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Hospital, Mr Samuel Nayang, the Project Coordinator for F4A, said the NGO had over the years supported both public and private health and educational facilities in some districts in the Region.

He said some projects undertaken by the F4A, included the construction two boreholes each at Karimenga in the Talensi District, and the Cameron Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools.

He noted that “Our partner the Garcia-Condado family, also constructed boreholes at Feo-Kunkua in the Bongo District and Tongo-Baare in the Talensi District”.

Mr Nayang said the organization intended to construct a borehole by the Paediatric Department of the Regional Hospital, but feasibility studies showed that the ground was not suitable for that purpose.

“Most importantly, we are paying off the medical bills of patients. Imagine the number of people who are unable to pay their bills after receiving medical care.”

He further disclosed that the F4A as part of its contribution to the “Needy Child Fund,” had earlier presented GHȼ2,000.00 and its partner; the Garcia-Condado family presented GHȼ1,000.00 as seed capital to the Fund.

Mr Nayang said the NGO had about 100 partners and called for strong partnerships from members of the public and individuals to better the lives of people in their operational zones.

“We can make these Regions better places for our people with strong partnerships,” he added.

The Head of the Paediatric Department of the Upper East Regional Hospital, Mr Mark Anthony Azongo, on behalf of management, expressed gratitude to the NGO and their partners for the gesture.

He told the GNA that parents who had absconded with their children because they could not settle their medical bills, were called back when the officials of the NGO settled their bills and they were issued with receipts, adding that “even there were some children on admission whose bills were also settled”.

Mr Azongo called on individuals, philanthropists, and organizations to donate to the “Needy Child Fund” of the Hospital to help save the lives of the children.

