Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has commenced investigations into a purported energy drink alleged to be “Blue Jeans Energy Drink” to take necessary regulatory measures to protect public health and safety.



A statement signed by Mr Hudu Mogtari, Chief Executive Officer of FDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the attention of the FDA had been drawn to a video circulating on social media on an energy drink alleged to be Blue Jeans Energy Drink.

The statement said the video showed that the product had been relabeled as Blue Jeans Energy Drink, but it appeared the product was not Blue Jeans Energy Drink.

“We acknowledge with deep concerns the potential safety issues this video raises and the apparent panic it has caused.

“The FDA regrets that the consuming public has had to grapple with this challenge, and wishes to assure the public that it has taken immediate steps to address the concerns.

“Meanwhile, the FDA has taken further steps by ordering; Cessation of the distribution and sale of all Blue Jeans Energy Drinks; total recall from trade of the special Christmas consignment of Blue Jeans Energy Drinks with labels bearing Santa Claus (Father Christmas), and submission of all relevant documents for its examination.

“Members of the public who have stocks of the product should contact the nearest FDA office or call any of the following numbers:

Toll Free – 0800151000 (Airtel and Vodafone)

Hot Lines – 0299802932, 0299802933

SMS Short code – 4015 (All networks except Glo)

“We wish to assure the public that the FDA has commenced investigations into the matter and would take the necessary regulatory measures and actions to protect public health and safety,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the statement said the importer is assisting with investigations.

GNA