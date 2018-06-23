Accra, June 23, GNA - The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has detected through its market surveillance activity, the presence of falsified Coartem 20/120 and Zentel tablets circulating in the Ghanaian market. The falsified Coartem, with batch numbers "NOF 2153" and 'F2261" and Zentel, with the batch numbers "340945" are said to have a NAFDAC registration number and an Arabic writing on the pack.

A statement signed by Mrs Delese Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, called on all health facilities nationwide, to check for the presence or availability of these products in their faculty, detain and report to the FDA immediately.

Mrs Darko said the FDA is ensuring that all products with the indicated batch numbers are recalled from the market in order to safeguard public health and safety.

She urged the public to inform the FDA of any regulated products found on the market which did not comply with the standards.

The market surveillance activity of sampling and testing of medicines, using Truscan RM analyzer revealed the details of the falsified products as having a declared active ingredient as Arthemeter/Lumefantrine and Albendazol.

