Ejisu (Ash), Feb 03, GNA – Mrs. Josephine Ahorsu, Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Director of Health Services, has rallied people in the area to take keen interest and actively participate in health promotion programmes in their communities.

She said it was important they showed ownership of the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and supported activities meant to prevent the spread of diseases.

Mrs. Ahorsu was speaking at the annual performance review meeting of the district health directorate at Ejisu.

She complained about the lack of vehicles and motorbikes for effective monitoring and health outreach programmes in the communities.

There are also the added problems of inadequate health professionals - doctors, nurses, physician assistants and pharmacy technicians and delayed re-imbursement by the national health insurance authority (NHIA) for services rendered.

These, she indicated, had combined to make things difficult and hampering efforts to bring quality care to the people.

Mrs. Ahorsu said they, however, remained undaunted and determined to continue to work hard to prevent diseases and improve the quality of life of the population.

She identified the municipality as one of the high risk areas for the tuberculosis (TB) disease in the Ashanti Region and for that matter, she said, a “Gene-Xpert” machine had been installed at the Juaben hospital for TB microscopy.

She recognized the contribution and involvement of key stakeholders including the municipal assembly, members of parliament (MPs) for Ejisu and Juaben, the chiefs and others in the drive to improve the quality of health care.

Madam Rita Anafu, the Regional Chief Nursing Officer, praised health workers in the municipality for the hard work and dedication despite the numerous challenges.

She also expressed satisfaction with the level of stakeholder involvement in healthcare management in the area and asked that this was sustained.

Madam Anafu gave the assurance that more health professionals would be posted to the municipality.

