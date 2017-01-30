By Samira Larbie/Racheal Dwamena Akenteng, GNA Accra, Jan.30, GNA – Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, the Country Director of WaterAid Ghana, has asked the Government to inculcate holistic Menstrual Health Management (MHM) in the educational curriculum to educate girls on it. He said that should be an interesting subject which should be discussed in schools, communities and homes to create the needed

He said that should be an interesting subject which should be discussed in schools, communities and homes to create the needed awareness among both adolescent girls and boys especially in the rural areas.

Mr Mohammed, speaking at the 60th edition of the National Level Learning Alliance Programme (NLLAP), who presented the findings of survey on Menstrual Health in the Greater Accra Region, said MHM was a critical issue that needed to be looked at because of the impact it had on girls’ education.

The meeting was on the theme: “Understanding the Socio-Cultural, Economic, Political Factors, Challenges and Opportunities in Menstrual Hygiene Management and the Status of WASH in Schools in Ghana”.

It was aimed at engaging the wider Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) stakeholders to share the outcomes of the study and discuss the best solution in mainstreaming MHM within the national wins implementation framework.

Mr Mohammed said the issue should be tackled at all levels because no single institution could address the canker.

He described the creation of the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an excellent innovation since it would strongly focus on sanitation and other problems associated with it.

He said there was the need for existing policies in this regard to be looked at and implemented to improve sanitation.

“Until we do these we would continue to have these challenges,” he said.

Mr Mohammed, therefore, called for much collaboration from government agencies and stakeholders to ensure that they provided the needed support for girls in this state.

Mr Nii Wellington, a Consultant who helped to carry out the survey, said the eight districts understudied revealed that because information on MHM was not forthcoming, girls did not know how to manage themselves during their flow.

He said this coupled with the absence of WASH facilities and in some cases the poor nature of such facilities, were the main reasons why girls stayed away from school during this period.

Mr Wellington said structures existed at the school level to aid girls through policy frameworks and the Parent Teacher Association but the real challenge had to do with providing the support during emergency.

He said it was important that first aid boxes of schools contained sanitary pads for emergencies and also authorities must ensure a safe environment was created for menstruating girls.

Apart from the education on MHM, he said WASH facilities was one important factor that could not be left out because it was the major reason girls preferred to stay at home.

The meeting was in collaboration with WaterAid Ghana and the Resource Centre Network.

