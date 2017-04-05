By GNA Reporter Accra, April 5, GNA - President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service with effect from 1st March 2017. A statement issued in Accra by Ms Rebecca Ackwonu, the Public Relations Officer, Ghana Health Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Nsiah-Asare takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira who

Accra, April 5, GNA - President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare as the new Director-General of the Ghana Health Service with effect from 1st March 2017.

A statement issued in Accra by Ms Rebecca Ackwonu, the Public Relations Officer, Ghana Health Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Dr Nsiah-Asare takes over from Dr. Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira who had retired from active service.

It said Dr. Nsiah-Asare, prior to his current appointment, worked in the health sector spanning over 36 (thirty-six) years in senior management position and as a Surgical Specialist at the St Patrick Hospital in Offinso-Ashanti and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He also worked at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a Chief Executive Officer and Consultant General Surgeon.

Between 1997 and 2001, Dr Nsiah-Asare served as a part-time lecturer in Clinical Anatomy at the University of Development Studies (UDS), School of Medical Sciences, Tamale.

Dr Nsiah-Asare holds an MB, ChB, FAChirg, FGCS, FWACS, FICS and Certificate Health Management.

He is a Member of Order of the Volta and a Fellow, Ghana Medical Association.

