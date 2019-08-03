news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Dededo (V/R), Aug. 03, GNA - Mr Tsutomu Himeno, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana has commissioned a fully equipped Community-based Health and Planning Services (CHPS) compound for the Dededo community in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The facility, with an adjoining four apartment nurse’s quarters also fully furnished, is one of the eight projects funded by the Japanese Government’s Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) across the country.

With a grant of US$ 90,000 released in March 2018, the project was completed within a 15 month period on four acres of land donated by the Dededo Development Council, and was executed with the support of voluntary labour by members of the community.

Mr Himeno, during a durbar to mark the occasion said Japan maintained strong ties with Ghana, shared belief in the importance of good health, thus, the support for development of the health sector.

“Your friends in Japan are very happy to do the very little things they can do to help”, he said, adding that the support would be “very rewarding” because the Dededo community and all other stakeholders had demonstrated “very strong commitment” to the project and its utilization.

Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Ho West Member of Parliament who is a member of the Ghana Japan Friendship Association said Japan’s long standing relationship with Ghana yielded among other interventions, schools, water, and health projects.

The MP who had donated a borehole for the compound, asked the community to patronize the facility, and help maintain it to offer the needed services for people in the enclave.

Mr Enerst Appau, Ho West District Chief Executive said such undertakings were of great support to the developmental responsibilities of Government, and called on the people to contribute in diverse ways to the elevation of their communities.

Togbe Azadagli Dededo, Chief of the community said the increasing population of Dededo required that a befitting health facility was provided to end trips to Peki and Ho for medical services.

He said the community had for 13 years been hosting its health post in an apartment he donated, and was manned by one nurse and two assistants.

Togbe Dededo said the facility had no bed, equipment nor consulting room, and that the community after securing water, and electricity, the community turned its focus on establishing a befitting health facility.

He said the Avatime Gemi Otoga Eco Tourism Society (AGOETOUSO), secured the support of the Japanese Government, and commended the Society for prioritising their need.

Togbe Dededo said the facility with two consulting rooms, a reproductive and child health unit, and also a maternity room, would enhance antenatal care delivery, and emergency services in Dededo and its adjoining communities.

"Our challenges in accessing antenatal services are now gone. Our women will now enjoy safe deliveries...", he stated.

Togbe Dededo said with a population of over 10,000, the facility would require an ambulance, and appealed to government for support.

He called on the people to uphold sanitary practices, and announced that a sanitation campaign would soon be launched to ensure all homes had toilets, and to elevate the community to a fully sanitized status.

The CHPS compound would be served by a midwife, a community health nurse, and two auxiliary staff.

A free health screening was organized after the commissioning.

GNA